Following the success of the first four episodes, the web series The Freelancer starring Mohit Raina, and Anupam Kher, which left the audiences on the edge of their seats, this power-packed extraction mission is all set to unravel the concluding chapters of Aliya's intense journey. Based on the book-- A Ticket to Syria by Shirish Thorat, Creator and Showrunner Neeraj Pandey, Directed by Bhav Dhulia, and Produced by Shital Bhatia, The Freelancer: The Conclusion made by Friday Storytellers is helmed by Mohit Raina, veteran actor Anupam Kher and the supremely talented, Kashmira Pardeshi. The Freelancer: Navneet Malik Credits Anupam Kher As His First Mentor in the Entertainment Industry.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher shared the motion poster with the announcement. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "FREELANCER IS BACK: It's time to complete his mission.#HotstarSpecials #TheFreelancer - The Conclusion. All episodes streaming from 15th December only on @disneyplushotstar !! " Widely appreciated by the audiences, the series also features talented actors like Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji, Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, Sarah Jane Dias amongst others Talking about the series, Producer Shital Bhatia said, " It's great to know that the first 4 episodes of The Freelancer have received so much appreciation and love from the audiences for the scale and performances. With The Freelancer: The Conclusion audiences will be taken through the thrilling journey of Alia andAvinash culminating in an exciting finish!"

Talking about the series, Anupam Kher said, "Dr Khan is a very thought-through character and he has various layers to his personality. It's another Neeraj Pandey gem that the audiences have loved and appreciated. With the first part, viewers witness Aliya's struggle and with The Freelancer: The Conclusion, it is time to take the audiences on the extraction mission as Avinash Kamath risks it all and enters the war stricken zone to rescue Aliya. I am sure the fast-paced action and gripping suspense, will leave the audiences at the edge of their seats" The Freelancer: Anupam Kher and Mohit Raina Set to Star in Neeraj Pandey’s New Series.

Check Out The Motion Poster Of The Freelancer - The Conclusion

Talking about the series, Mohit Raina said, "Avinash Kamath's character graph has grown with each episode as he experiences a turmoil of his own. Season 1 was received well by the audiences and my character was widely appreciated by all. It was the first time I explored something like this and I am glad the audiences thoroughly enjoyed it and are in for a nail biting extraction mission as Avinash is all set to roll in action with The Freelancer:The Conclusion." The Freelancer: The Conclusion, all episodes set to stream on December 15 on Disney+ Hotstar.