Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): Finally, Avinash Damodar Kamath sets out on the last leg of his extraction mission. Makers of the web series 'The Freelancer: The Conclusion' starring Mohit Raina, and Anupam Kher unveiled the much-awaited trailer on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, actor Anupam Kher treated fans with a trailer video and wrote, "It's not over, till it's over! Can he beat the odds and save Aaliya? #HotstarSpecials #TheFreelancer - the conclusion. All episodes streaming from 15th December only on @disneyplushotstar !! "

The series is based on the book - A Ticket to Syria by Shirish Thorat, directed by Bhav Dhulia, produced by Friday Storytellers, created by showrunner Neeraj Pandey, directed by Bhav Dhulia and produced by Shital Bhatia.

'The Freelancer: The Conclusion' is helmed by popular actor Mohit Raina and veteran actor Anupam Kher along with Kashmira Pardeshi. The series also features Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji and Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, Sarah Jane Dias amongst others

Director Bhav Dhulia said, "The Freelancer: The Conclusion will shed light on Avinash Kamath's journey as he is set to take on all the hurdles that come his way in the final leg of his mission. From formulating a team to executing the extraction mission, this season will showcase thrills, action and high-octane drama like never before. Mohit Raina seamlessly slips into this version of Avinash Kamath as he seeks to rescue Aliya from the clutches of death. Moreover, The Freelancer is very special to me and I am very thrilled to see how the first four episodes were loved and appreciated by the audiences and I hope they enjoy the conclusion just as much."

Producer Shital Bhatia, "This show is extremely close to my heart, especially since the exceptional challenges we faced on multiple levels because we were under Covid Restrictions when 'The Freenlancer' was being shot. The narrative was not just huge from a scale perspective but extremely authentic as well since it was based on a real incident. I am extremely satisfied with the final product and elated with the audience's response. Compliments to my team for such a flawless execution, and to our partner Disney plus Hotstar for such a stellar partnership."

Talking about the show and his character, Mohit Raina said, "My inbox was flooded with messages from fans and audiences after the release of four episodes and I am glad that they enjoyed watching me in a different avatar, in this thriller series. The Conclusion will see Avinash explore more facets of his character and his actual self as he sets out to rescue Aliya. Playing Avinash was a creatively satisfying and enjoyable experience but was equally challenging at the same time. With The Conclusion, we bring in some interesting twists and turns and fast-paced action that will keep the audiences glued to their seats."

Talking about the series, Anupam Kher said, "My character Dr. Khan was extremely well received by the audiences and left a lingering impression and the impending question of how will Avinash Kamath save Aliya. With The Freelancer: The Conclusion, we are back to answer these queries and it's time to blow all covers. I am sure that this will also be an exciting watch for the audiences. Moreover, working with Neeraj is always like homecoming and Ithoroughly enjoyed the experience."

Shedding light on her role and the series, Kashmira Pardeshi said, "The Freelancer will always be extremely special to me as it is my Hindi debut. Especially because I got to work with Neeraj Sir, Anupam Sir, Bhav Dhulia and Mohit Raina. Playing Aliya brought out a totally different shade of me which I never knew existed. I am still overwhelmed by the love I received from the audiences for my character and the series. Until now, it was all about the terrifying journey of Aliya, but in The Freelancer: The Conclusion, it is a do or die situation. It is going to be a thrilling watch, racing against time, with the risks getting higher and danger looming big at every turn. Working with this brilliant cast and crew was a great experience."

'The Freelancer: The Conclusion', all episodes set to stream on December 15 on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

