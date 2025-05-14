Cannes [France], May 14 (ANI): Legendary actor Anupam Kher is in France for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where his film 'Tanvi The Great' is set to be screened on May 17. The film also marks his return to direction after many years.

Kher, who has been sharing moments from his time at the festival with his fans, took to his Instagram account to introduce two writers of the film, Abhishek Dixit and Ankur Suman. In the video, Kher says, "...Here, our film Tanvi The Great is going to have its world premiere on the 17th. But I thought I'd introduce you to two other writers of this film..."

"So, let me introduce you first. This is Abhishek Dixit ji. And this is Ankur Suman ji...," he adds.

Kher has also been posting several photos from Cannes. Earlier in the day, the actor shared a series of pictures all decked out in a suit. One of the pictures also featured debutant Shubhangi Dutt, who plays Tanvi in the film.

He captioned the post, "You CAN try to look good in CANNES! Hai Na?? #TanviTheGreat #WorldPremier"

Apart from Anupam Kher and Shubhangi Dutt, the film also stars Khaki: The Bihar Chapter actor Karan Tacker, who is set to make his big-screen debut after years of working in television and on streaming platforms. Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, and Arvind Swami play crucial roles, and Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen is also part of the film.

Tanvi The Great features sound design by Resul Pookutty, the Academy Award-winning sound designer known for Slumdog Millionaire.

It is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC. The release date for Tanvi The Great is yet to be announced. (ANI)

