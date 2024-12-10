Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI): Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is all set to get married to Shane Gregoire. The couple are busy with their pre-wedding festivities and today the family hosted a grand sangeet ceremony in Mumbai.

For their special day, the couple opted for green-hued ethnic ensembles. The father-of-the-bride also wore a stunning traditional outfit. Aaliyah wore a lehenga, while her father and boyfriend opted for stylish kurta-pyjama sets.

Also Read | Sunil Pal Kidnapping Case: CCTV Footage Showing Comedian's Kidnappers Buying Jewellery With Ransom Money in Meerut Goes Viral - WATCH.

The ace filmmaker wore a green embroidered kurta for his daughter's Sangeet ceremony. It has an open bandhgala collar. He paired it with a jacket, matching pyjama, black shoes and sunglasses to complete the look.

In the viral videos, he can be seen dancing his heart out at his daughter's sangeet ceremony.

Also Read | 'Bloody Ishq' World TV Premiere: Avika Gor's Horror Movie To Air on Star Gold on THIS Date and Time.

Aaliyah opted for a green lehenga along with an embroidered potli bag, a choker necklace, green bangles, gold bracelets, a maang tika, and earrings to complete the ensemble. Shane wore a bandhgala jacket, a kurta, and matching pyjama pants. The couple looked stunning as they arrived to attend the sangeet ceremony.

Film director Imtiaz Ali also graced the ceremony. He opted for a traditional outfit for the special occasion.Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin stunned everyone with her glamorous look at the ceremony.

Aaliyah's close friend Khushi Kapoor was also spotted. She wrote a traditional outfit for the occasion.

On Sunday, Anurag Kashyap shared a heartwarming picture from her haldi ceremony.Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a picture of her daughter with Shane Gregoire. The photo shows a lovely couple soaked in turmeric paste and flower petals. They were surrounded by her close friends Khushi Kapoor, Ida Ali and others.

Along with the stunning picture, he expressed his love by dropping a heart emoji.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDT1IRAub5q/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Khushi Kapoor also took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from the ceremony. Her rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina and Imtiaz Ali's daughter, Ida Ali, were among those who attended the celebration.The post began with her stunning pictures in the beautiful outfit she opted for the special occasion along with a photo of herself and Vedang applying Haldi on the couple.

"Haldi morning," the caption reads along with the pictures.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDUJiSYtdFM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Earlier, Khushi took to her Instagram Stories to re-share a picture from the festivities. The image featured Aaliyah, her fiance Shane Gregoire, and their close friends, including Khushi, Ida Ali (daughter of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali), and others. The group, dressed in traditional attire, looked stunning as they posed for the camera.

The original post was shared by Ida Ali with the caption, "It has started!! Mr & Mrs Shane Gregoire, Aaliyah Kashyap."On Monday, Anurag Kashyap penned an emotional note about spending a special day with his daughter before her wedding. The father-daughter duo went for a movie outing to watch I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar and starring Abhishek Bachchan."My daughter gets married in a couple of weeks, and we went on our last movie date together before I give her away, to watch @shoojitsircar's I Want to Talk. It was like a deep cleansing of the soul watching this beautiful film with @aaliyahkashyap. I laughed and teared up. Like Arjun Sen, we all have our personal marathons, and the filmmaker captures it so unintrusively, armed with a career-best performance by @bachchan (he has fully come into his own) and the two powerhouses Reeya's @ahillyeah and the little one whose name I don't know. I'm still absorbing it and finding it hard to articulate my exact feelings because I can't count the number of emotions I felt watching this film. Do yourself a favour and watch it while it's still in cinemas. If nothing else, it will definitely talk to you in ways you might not expect. You are special, Shoojit, and you know it," read his heartfelt caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDCVvlZO_1I/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Aaliyah and Shane got engaged in a private ceremony in Mumbai last year, announcing the news on Instagram in May 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)