New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has finally started the shoot for her much-awaited movie 'Chakda Xpress'. The actor, who was away from the silver screen for more than three years is back on sets, she shared a cute sun-kissed selfie on Sunday, on her social media account.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 'Sultan' actor shared a glimpse of her first day on the sets of 'Chakda Xpress'.

Sharing the picture, Anushka captioned, "Perfect end to a perfect first day on the set".

In the selfie, Anushka is seen dressed in a pink sweatshirt while sitting near mesmerizing view of the beach. She tied her hair in a ponytail for a casual yet comfy look.

'Chakda Xpress' movie is based on a women's cricket legend Jhulan Goswami biopic. Hailing from a small town in West Bengal named Chakda. Jhulan developed an affinity for cricket despite various obstacles on her way.

The movie revolves around the highlights of Goswami's career, from convincing her parents and breaking the stereotypes to her rise as one of the greatest Women's cricketers India has ever produced.

Few days back, Anushka also shared a glimpse of her vanity van which shows her character name 'Jhulan'. And couple of pictures of clapboard, balls and helmets that she posted on her Instagram handle.

The actor along with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika went on a short vacation to an undisclosed destination. Anushka gave a glimpse of the location to her fans by sharing some picturesque photos of the scenic place. She even posted a string of images of herself, having a gala time with her family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen on the big screen in 2019 with Shah Rukh Khan in the film 'Zero'. Now the actor is gearing up for her upcoming sports biopic 'Chakda Express'. (ANI)

