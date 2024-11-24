Perth [Australia], November 24 (ANI): Indian cricket star Virat Kohli made a comeback by scoring a century and breaking Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record against the Australian team.

Virat Kohli's unbeaten century helped India to set a total of 534 runs for Australia in the opening Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Optus Stadium on Sunday. At Stumps on Day 3, Australia are 12/3 as they still need 522 runs on the remaining two days to win the match.

The moment was even more special as Kohli achieved the milestone in the presence of his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, and cheering fans.

The 'Zero' actress, who is also known as Kohli's biggest cheerleader, was seen in the stands at the Optus Stadium in Perth as she rooted for her husband.

Soon after Virat scored his 30th Test half-century, Anushka was spotted cheering and clapping with pride. Her reaction soon went viral, and the couple's adorable dynamic once again became a talking point for fans.

With a Test century after over 500 days, Virat finally roared back to the form in a territory where he thrives the most, Australia, breaking several records and adding plenty to his legacy as a visiting batter.

During the match, Virat scored an unbeaten 100 in 143 balls, with eight fours and two sixes. His runs came at strike rate of 69.93. After scoring the century, Virat had a sight of relief as he raised his bat above his head.

Now, Virat has scored his 81st international century and continues his chase for idol Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries. This is also his 30th Test century. Now in 119 matches, Virat has scored 9,145 runs at an average of 48.13, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties. His best score is 254*. (ANI)

