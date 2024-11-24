Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi recently delved into the lucrative league's origins and the pivotal role played by Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Modi revealed that KKR was not King Khan's initial choice for an IPL team, as he had initially expressed interest in acquiring a stake in the Mumbai Indians. However, circumstances led him to purchase KKR alongside his close friend Juhi Chawla for a reported sum of INR 570 crore. FYI, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched their third IPL title earlier this year. Kolkata Knight Riders Squad for IPL 2025: Anrich Nortje Sold to KKR for INR 6.5 Crore at Indian Premier League Auction.

SRK's First Choice Was Mumbai Indians & Not KKR

Lalit Modi said that SRK wanted to buy MI for IPL, but later picked KKR. "His first choice was Mumbai, but Mukesh Ambani took that. Kolkata was his eventual pick. But Shah Rukh’s real contribution was in making cricket entertaining. He brought women and children into the stadiums, which was critical for IPL’s success. That’s why we had music, cheerleaders, and a festival-like atmosphere—he turned it into an event for everyone," Lalit Modi said during Raj Shamani's podcast. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1: Juhi Chawla’s Daughter Jahnavi Mehta Bids For KKR; Check Out Her Viral Pics!

Watch Lalit Modi's Full Interview Below:

Lalit Modi Calls SRK 'Pillar' of IPL

Lalit Modi praised Shah Rukh Khan as the pillar" of the IPL. He credited Khan for making cricket more accessible to a global audience, particularly women and children. "Bollywood and cricket sell in this country. I have always been a part of the glamour. Shah Rukh Khan went to school with me; we are school friends. When I approached him for cricket, I didn’t know much about it myself, but I told him, ‘I just want you to be a part of it.’ He was the number one pillar for the IPL," he added.

“In year one, we had to beg or pay celebrities to come. By year two, they came on their own. After seeing Shah Rukh, everyone wanted in - Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, you name it. Shah Rukh’s presence turned the IPL into more than just cricket; it became a cultural movement," Lalit Modi concluded.

For those unfamiliar, the IPL 2025 mega auction kicked off on November 24 in Jeddah, with Day 2 set for November 25. Teams are allowed to retain up to six players or use the Right to Match (RTM) card for one player. This auction will play a crucial role in shaping the squads for the upcoming season.

