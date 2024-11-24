At the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor addressed the criticism surrounding his last film Animal. Acknowledging the concerns about the movie's glorification of violence, Ranbir emphasised the crucial role of filmmakers in creating positive cinematic experiences. He highlighted the responsibility of actors to produce films that have a beneficial impact on society. To note, recently, Javed Akhtar slammed Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and said that if society appreciates this work, then the problem lies with the society. Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival at IFFI 2024, Shares ‘Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe’ Was First Song He Played for Daughter Raha.

Ranbir Kapoor on Backlash Over 'Animal' at IFFI

Amid constant backlash over his movie Animal, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I completely agree with your opinion. As actors, this is our responsibility to bring movies that make a positive impact on society.” However, he also emphasised the importance of exploring diverse roles and genres. “As actors, it’s important for me to dabble in different genres and characters and play varied roles,” he explained, underscoring the need for creative freedom. ‘Who Is Kishore Kumar?’ Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Alia Bhatt Didn’t Know Who the Legend Was at IFFI Goa 2024; See How the Audience Reacted (Watch Video).

Ranbir Kapoor Says THIS on 'Animal' at IFFI 2024

Javed Akhtar's Views on 'Animal'

In a recent interview with Barkha Dutt, Javed Akhtar criticised the makers of Animal for glorifying violence. "Societies don’t move in a linear manner. So many things keep happening together. However, just like how there are many subplots in stories, there is also a main theme. We have to see what’s the main theme. All these are subplots, some are good, and some are bad. It’s not like the whole society changes together completely. Some people take very small and hesitant steps, while others move faster. Animal also exists," he said.

Akhtar also expressed concern over Animal being a superhit movie. "The title tells you why. The title is self-explanatory. I didn’t express my opinion on Animal, I spoke about the audience that watched it. If 15 people have made a film with the wrong values, if 10-12 people make obscene songs, that’s not the problem. If 15 people are perverts among the 140 crore population, it doesn’t matter. When that thing goes on the market and becomes a superhit, that’s the problem," Akhtar added.

About Animal

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was a massive box office success, grossing over INR 900 crore worldwide. The film portrays a hardened young man, the son of a powerful industrialist, who returns home to avenge those who threaten his father's life. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri and Bobby Deol in key roles.

