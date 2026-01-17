New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Delhiites were in for a musical treat last night as singer Anuv Jain enthralled them with his soulful voice.

On Friday, Anuv kick-started his Dastakhat tour with a bang in the national capital.

Also Read | Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2026 Teams, Key Dates, Venues and All You Need to Know.

Staying true to his signature minimalism and evocative storytelling, Anuv Jain guided the audience through a thoughtfully curated setlist featuring fan favourites including 'Baarishein', 'Alag Aasmaan', 'Husn', 'Jo Tum Mere Ho', 'Afsos' and 'Arz Kiya Hai'.

Thanking Delhi for giving an amazing response to his show, Anuv took to Instagram and wrote, "DELHI!! What a start to the DASTAKHAT tour! Loved the fact that I could perform a few songs in the middle of the crowd. Hope you liked the surprise. Ahmedabad and Pune next... need you guys to bring your A GAME."

Also Read | Sex Educator Seema Anand Speaks Out After AI-Altered Nude Images Go Viral, Calls Out 'Rape Justification' Mindset on Social Media (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTma8A2CiEd/?hl=en

Following a stellar opening night, the tour, which is produced and promoted by Team Innovation and TribeVibe Entertainment, will continue to captivate audiences across Ahmedabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Hyderabad, Indore, Mumbai, Jaipur and Bengaluru. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)