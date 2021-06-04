New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja are all set to welcome their first child soon.

To announce the special news, the couple shared a delightful monochrome picture of themselves on Instagram.

The adorable picture sees the 'Stree' actor kissing Aakriti's baby bump as she flashes a wide smile for the camera.

Alongside the snap, Aparshakti wrote a hilarious caption that read, "Lockdown main kaam to expand ho nahi paya to humein laga family hi expand kar lete hain #PreggerAlert."

Soon after the duo announced the pregnancy news, fellow celebrities and fans of the couple chimed into the comments section and dropped congratulatory messages for them.

Aparshakti and Aakriti tied the knot in September 2014. The duo had reportedly met for the first time at a dance class.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aparshakti made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' and has been a part of several hits like 'Stree', 'Luka Chuppi', and 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh'.

He was last seen in Remo D'Souza's dance drama 'Street Dancer' starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

The actor is all set to make his digital debut in the Vikramaditya Motwane web series 'Stardust'. The series is a fictional take on the Indian film industry from 1947 to 1989 and will explore the clash between two superstars.

Apart from the web series, Aparshakti is now awaiting the release of his first solo lead film 'Helmet', co-starring Pranutan Bahl.

The film is a satire on the ground reality in the country, where people feel awkward while buying and talking about condoms. This comedy-drama is directed by Satram Ramani and also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma. (ANI)

