Entertainment News | Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine' Deluxe Edition to Release in March

Washington DC [US], March 10 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande has announced the release date for her 'Eternal Sunshine' deluxe edition on Monday.

In an Instagram post, Ariana Grande shared the news that the expanded version of her seventh studio album, 'Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead,' will be released on March 28.

Back in January, Grande told Variety that the deluxe version was "in the can" and would include a few new songs.

"It's a very special project. "I'm out there so much right now. I want to let my children miss me for two seconds. I'm excited to surprise them with it at some point, but I'm still mulling over the timing in my head. It's not the end of 'Peaches' just yet, but she's going in the closet for a minute," said Ariana Grande as per Variety.

She continued, "The album is so concise, and I didn't want to add songs just for the sake of it. The new tracks are short, but they really count."

While talking to Variety earlier this month, Grande teased the release of "Eternal Sunshine" deluxe on the Oscars red carpet to "keep your eyes peeled." She also hesitated to say it'll arrive "soon" because "soon means 10 days or less. I'm not allowed to use that word in this moment."

The release of "Eternal Sunshine" deluxe comes just over a year after the original edition's debut. Grande received three Grammy nominations for the album and its singles, including best pop vocal album, best pop duo/group performance for "The Boy Is Mine" remix with Brandy and Monica, and best dance pop recording for "Yes, And?" (ANI)

