Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): Actor Arjun Kapoor recently got a new tattoo, and the inspiration behind it is his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun, who is basking in the success of 'Singham Again', shared pictures and videos of him flaunting the tattoo with the words 'Rab Rakha' (May God be with you) written on his shoulder.

"Rab Rakha - May god be with you. My mother always said this - in good times and bad. Even today, it feels like she's right here with me, guiding me, watching over me," he captioned the post.

Arjun also revealed that he got inked on the eve of the 'Singham Again' release.

"I got this tattoo on the eve of the 'Singham Again' release, and now, as I stand on the brink of this new chapter, I feel like she's got my back, reminding me that the universe has a plan.Thank you Ma, for teaching me faith. Rab Rakha, always," he added.

Arjun's post garnered loads of love from the netizens.

His sister Anshula Kapoor commented, "Rab rakha (red heart emoji)."

Actor Parineeti Chopra dropped a string of heart emojis in the comment section.

Arjun recently made a successful comeback in showbiz with his powerful performance in Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again', which also features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff and Deepika Padukone.

In the multi-starrer film, Arjun Kapoor truly outshone his co-stars with his portrayal of the villainous character 'Danger Lanka'.

Recently, Arjun shared a series of memes and posts celebrating his role as a fierce villain in Singham Again, and the positive reactions from both fans and critics.

He wrote, "Here's to turning non-believers into believers! Every question and doubt only fuelled my determination to work harder and come back stronger."He continued, "To everyone who supported me then and still does now - thank you. Your support means everything. And to those who doubted me, thank you for pushing me to prove myself again! This journey feels like my debut all over again, and I still have a long way to go. Grateful for every step, lesson, and all the love and fire!"

Before Singham Again, Arjun experienced a professional lull, with films like 'Lady Killer' and 'Bhoot Police' failing to resonate with audiences.

Over the years, he also became a target of online trolls due to his films' underperformance. However, with his power-packed performance in Singham Again, Arjun has silenced critics and tasted success once more. (ANI)

