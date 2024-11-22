Bollywood superstar Varun Dhawan has joined the professional social media platform and said that he is a passionate actor and that he believes in pushing boundaries. Varun Dhawan Shares Shirtless Photo, Flaunts Chiselled Physique and Dazzling Smile With ‘Vitamin Sea’ Caption (View Pic).

His bio in the platform read: “I’m Varun Dhawan, a passionate actor with over a decade of experience in delivering cinematic excellence. From headlining 300-crore mega hits to exploring niche, content-driven films, my journey has been about balancing creativity with audience impact.”

Varun Dhawan's LinkedIn Debut

Varun Dhawan Joins LinkedIn

“Whether it's leading a sports team in Student of the Year or exploring supernatural worlds in Bhediya, I believe in pushing boundaries and creating value for every stakeholder in the entertainment ecosystem.”

Varun’s description was: “Actor | Investor | Assistant Director.”

His first post on LinkedIn was labelled as a new chapter'.

He went down to pen: “Starting a New Chapter – Bringing My Journey to LinkedIn Hello everyone.”

“I’m excited to join the LinkedIn community! As someone who's been working in the film industry for over a decade, I’ve had the privilege of learning a lot about the importance of hard work, teamwork, and constantly evolving.”

The actor said that what excites him the most about being on the platform is “the opportunity to connect with professionals from all industries – not just entertainment.”

“The lessons I’ve learned on set, from directors, producers, and co-actors, have shaped how I approach challenges, collaborate, and constantly push myself to do better. I’m looking forward to sharing insights, discussing creativity, leadership, and yes – even some behind-the-scenes glimpses of the world of film.

“If there’s anything I’ve learned, it’s that there’s always something new to learn, no matter where you are in your career. Thanks for welcoming me to this amazing community!” ‘Baby John’: Varun Dhawan Unveils His Bold New Action Role in Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Varun already has a whopping fan following on other platforms. On Instagram, the actor has over 46.7 million followers while on X, formerly called Twitter, has a following on 11.9 million.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2024 09:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).