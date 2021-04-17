New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Bollywood star Arjun Rampal has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor, on Saturday, informed his fans via a social media post, urging all those who came in contact with him to take necessary precautions.

The 'Ra. One' actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a statement about his current health condition. The statement read, "I have tested for COVID-19. Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and home quarantined, getting the needed medical care. I am following all protocols as is required of me."

He further urged the people who came in contact with him to take necessary precautions and added, "To all those who have been in contact with me in the past 10 days, please take care and take the necessary precautions. This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware and wise for a short span of time, it will yield long term benefits. Together, we can and we will fight Corona!"

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.

Recently, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sonu Sood, Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus.

In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19. (ANI)

On the professional front, Arjun has an interesting line-up of projects in the pipeline which includes, 'Dhaakad' and 'The Rapist'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)