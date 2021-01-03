Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) Actor Arjun Rampal will be seen sharing screen space with Kangana Ranaut in the upcoming high-octane action film "Dhaakad".

The 48-year-old actor said he loved the script and is excited about the project.

"I am excited about it, it is a fantastic script. I signed this a while ago... Right now, I am going through training process for the movie. It is important for one to rehearse and work towards what is required," Rampal, who has appeared in action films like "Don","D Day" and "Paltan", told PTI.

The film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, a noted ad filmmaker and produced by Sohail Maklai Productions and Asylum Films. The makers had unveiled the teaser of the movie in 2019.

The actor is overwhelmed with the response he has received for his work on OTT - "The Final Call", a web-series, and "Nail Polish", a courtroom mystery drama film.

In the web show, he was seen in the role of Captain Karan Sachdev, a pilot who is an ex wing commander and in "Nail Polish" he played defense lawyer Sid Jaising.

"Both the roles are special in their own way. The medium of OTT has given me the opportunity to get deeper into my character. Also, the platform allows you to work with some great talent," he said.

Rampal said he is looking forward to begin work on his impending projects this year - a film titled "The Rapist", by actor-director Aparna Sen, and "The Battle of Bhima Koregaon".

He said filming for "The Rapist" will begin in March and then he will resume shoot for "The Battle of Bhima Koregaon", directed by Ramesh Thete, in April.

"There is an action film for which I am shooting in London I am also making my debut in Telugu cinema. The announcement regarding these two projects will be made soon. I have to finish 'Final Call 2' and there is another show to do as well. So it will be busy 2021," Rampal added.

The actor revealed he is also set to produce a web series and a feature film.

