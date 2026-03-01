Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met the family of the devotee Poornachandran, who set himself ablaze over the Karthigai Deepam row.

Slamming the DMK for opposing the Madras High Court verdict allowing the devotees to light the ceremonial lamp on the Deepa Thoon at the summit of the Thiruparankundram hill, the Prime Minister said that "truth and Lord Murugan will win."

Also Read | West Bengal Tragedy: 5 Workers Electrocuted After 11,000-Volt Overhead Electric Line Falls in Dinhata.

PM Modi blamed the DMK for Poornachandran's demise, calling the state government "insensitive."

"Today, in Madurai, I remembered Thiru Poornachandran. This happened due to the insensitivity of the DMK Government in the state. And, no matter what they do, the truth will win. Devotees of Lord Murugan will win. I met his wife, Thirumathi Indumathi Ji, as well as his sons," PM Modi wrote on X.

Also Read | Canadian PM Mark Carney Arrives in Delhi; High-Level Talks With PM Narendra Modi Scheduled for Monday (See Pics).

PM Modi, earlier today, offered prayers at Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple and stated that he had met the family of the devotee Poornachandran.

"Before coming here, I went to Thiruparankundram to get the darshan of lord Murugan for the divine experience. I prayed for the prosperity of Tamil Nadu and the entire nation. At the same time, my heart felt heavy, and I remembered the young devotee who sacrificed his life. Today, I met his wife and their two little children. I felt that sadness and offered my deepest condolences to them. No matter what DMK does, the truth and devotees of Lord Murugan will win," he said while addressing the gathering in Madurai.

The DMK government in the state opposed the court order allowing the devotees to light the lamp atop the hill, while the BJP rallied in favour of the devotees. During the Winter Session of Parliament last year, over 100 INDIA bloc MPs submitted a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking an impeachment motion against Justice GR Swaminathan, who gave the order.

In January 2026, Madras High Court Justice G R Swaminathan expressed strong displeasure over the failure of Madurai district authorities to file their response in a contempt of court case concerning the non-lighting of the ceremonial lamp on the Deepa Thoon at the summit of the Thiruparankundram hill.

The contempt petition was filed against government officials for allegedly failing to comply with an earlier order passed by Justice Swaminathan.

Last month, the Supreme Court declined to interfere with the Madras High Court's October 2025 judgment restricting religious practices at the Nellithoppu area atop the Thirupparankundram hills in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu.

Upholding the High Court's ruling, the apex court held that Muslims are entitled to offer prayers at the Sikandar Badusha Avuliya Dargah only on the occasions of Ramzan and Bakri-Id, and not on a daily basis. The court also affirmed the prohibition on animal sacrifice within the Dargah premises. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)