Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): Popular singer Armaan Malik and his wife, influencer Aashna Shroff, were spotted at the airport for the first time after their wedding in December last year.

The couple, now Mr and Mrs Malik, were all smiles as they interacted warmly with photographers stationed at the airport.

In a video shared by paps, the newlyweds appeared excited about starting their new journey together. They took a moment to pose and smile at shutterbugs. Armaan also wished the paps a "Happy New Year" and also asked about their well-being, saying, "Aap log sab thik ho?" (Are you all doing well?).

For their first post-wedding appearance, Aashna wore a cream-colored coordinated outfit paired with white sneakers, a matching cap, and open hair. Armaan looked dapper in a blue hoodie, denim jeans, and black sunglasses.

Earlier this month, the couple shared the happy news of their wedding on Instagram by posting stunning photos from their intimate ceremony. "Tu hi mera ghar" (You are my home), read the caption of his post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEUDw6Gs97M/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Armaan and Aashna tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on December 28, at an event that was attended by close friends and family. The couple had been dating for a few months before solemnizing their relationship.

For their special day, Aashna opted for a radiant orange-coloured lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. She complemented her bridal look with exquisite jewellery from the same designer. Armaan, equally stylish, was dressed in a bespoke Manish Malhotra outfit that perfectly complemented Aashna's, creating a harmonious and elegant look.

Arman's musical journey began in 2005 with Zee TV's singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs. After that, he studied Indian Classical music for 10 years. He eventually rose to fame with the song 'Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon', starring Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta. (ANI)

