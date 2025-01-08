Unni Mukundan's Marco was released in the theatres on December 20, 2024, coinciding with the Christmas week. The Malayalam action thriller unexpectedly received a positive response from both audiences and critics, resulting in a successful box office collection of INR 27 crore in its first week. Thanks to positive word of mouth, the Mollywood film continued to perform well and is now nearing the INR 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. This will also mark Unni Mukundan's first film to achieve this milestone. ‘Marco’ Movie Review: Unni Mukundan Brings Swag to a Gory, Disturbingly Violent Action-Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Marco’ Worldwide Box Office Collection

Unni Mukundan's Marco, directed by Haneef Adeni, is being marketed as the most violent Indian film of all time, leaving behind movies like Ranbir Kapoor's Animal (2023) and Lakshya's Kill (2024) on the list. According to the latest box office update, Marco has collected INR 53.25 crore at the Indian box office after completing 18 days. Marco is surprisingly doing well in the overseas market and has managed to collect INR 31.25 crore gross, as per Sacnilk Entertainment. Adding the number, Marco's worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping INR 94.08 crore 18 days after its theatrical release.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Marco’:

The movie is just INR 6 crore away from hitting the INR 100 crore mark. Whenever it happens, it will be Unni Mukundan's first film to do so globally. Not just that, Marco is also set to become the first INR 100 crore Mollywood film of 2025. ‘Marco’ OTT Release Date: Unni Mukundan’s Violent Action Thriller To Make Digital Debut on Netflix on THIS DATE?.

About ‘Marco’

Written and directed by Haneef Adeni, Marco is bankrolled by Shareef Muhammed under the banner of Cubes Entertainment. Given its violence, viewers and critics have labelled it as one of the most violent films made in India. Apart from Unni Mukundan, the movie also stars Siddique, Ragul Dev, Sudev Nair, Jagadish, Abhimanyu Thilakan, Kabir Duhan Singh and Anson Paul, among others. Ravi Basrur of KGF fame has composed the music for the Malayalam film.

