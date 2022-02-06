Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's funeral procession has begun.

Pictures from the late singer's house have been doing the rounds on the internet where her younger sister Asha Bhosle and other family members could be seen joining their hands while the authorities salute the late megastar, as they take her mortal remains to Shivaji Park for her last rites.

The mortal remains of the legendary singer left her Mumbai residence on Sunday for the final rites that will take place with full state honours at Shivaji Park in Mumbai at 6:30 pm.

A vehicle carrying her body was seen leaving the residence. It was completely decorated with white flowers and also had a massive photo of hers. The coffin in which her mortal remains were placed was also wrapped in tricolour as the army marched along.

Thousands of fans of the Bharat Ratna awardee were seen gathered outside her residence, trying to catch a final glimpse of the late singer.

A large police convoy was stationed outside the home for crowd control and even barricading had to be put in place

People joined the funeral procession of the singer as it proceeded towards Shivaji Park from her 'Prabhukunj' residence.

For her final rites, PM Narendra Modi will also come to pay his respects. Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor and more were also seen reaching the late singer's residence to pay their last respects.

The veteran singer died at the age of 92 on Sunday due to multiple organ failure.

She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. (ANI)

