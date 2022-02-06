Lata Mangeshkar, Rajesh Khanna and RD Burman in one Frame! Twinkle Khanna Shares Priceless Throwback Picture of the immortal Trio

Lata Mangeshkar's collaboration with RD Burman was no less than magic. The two had worked together on several iconic songs. The beauty of their tracks was enhanced further when late superstar Rajesh Khanna was in the frame lip-syncing the evergreen tracks. Lata Mangeshkar Holds a Place in Our Hearts That Is Irreplaceable, Says Ilaiyaraaja.

After learning about Lata Mangeshkar's demise, author and Rajesh Khanna's daughter Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram and dug out a priceless throwback picture, which features legendary singer sharing smiles with Rajesh Khanna and music composer RD Burman. "A formidable talent, Lata ji lives on through her music, her voice running through our hearts #TheImmortals," she captioned the image. Lata Mangeshkar No More: After the Legendary Singer's Death, Hema Malini Calls February 6 'A Dark Day'.

Check Out Twinkle Khanna's Instagram Post Below:

Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein, and Tune O Rangeele are a few memorable songs of Lata Mangeshkar, RD Burman that were picturised on Rajesh Khanna.

