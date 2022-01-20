Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the capital. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Ashutosh shared a glimpse of his meeting with Modi. In the images, the two can be seen posing with each other. Ashutosh also penned a sweet note for Modi, saying he is truly inspired by his thoughts. I’m Not Done Yet Trailer: Kapil Sharma’s Netflix Special Reveals What Happened After He Drunk Tweeted PM Modi (Watch Video).

"It was an absolute honour, privilege and a pleasure to have had a meeting with you, Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji. Your forthrightness and passion to achieve your vision for the country is incredible! Truly inspired by your clear thoughts and visionary ideas during our meeting," Ashutosh wrote.

Ashutosh Gowariker Meets PM Modi

It was an absolute honour, privilege and a pleasure to have had a meeting with you, Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji. 🙏 Your forthrightness and passion to achieve your vision for the country is incredible! Truly inspired by your clear thoughts and visionary ideas during our meeting!! pic.twitter.com/2GkC7y1nKy — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) January 20, 2022

However, it's not known why and when the two exactly met. (ANI)

