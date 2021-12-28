Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on Tuesday said she has completed the first schedule of her debut web series "Faadu".

The SonyLIV original is being described as an intense poetic love-story between two different-thinking characters.

Produced by Studio Next, "Faadu" stars Saiyami Kher, Pavail Gulati and Abhilash Thapliyal.

Iyer Tiwari took to Instagram to share the update about the schedule wrap of the show.

The 42-year-old director thanked the cast and crew for their support throughout the filming of "Faadu".

"A long first schedule with its story to tell comes to an end only to begin soon in the new year. These small moments of joy is not possible without my dearest direction team and partners in all departments and my awesome caring humans @pavailgulati @saiyami @abhilashthaipliyal who nag me with lots of pyaar, sometimes don't allow me to concentrate since I am busy laughing out loud with their random chatter even on a tough day and also who are actors par excellence that makes a storyteller see a dream," she wrote.

"Thank you dearest #Faadu humans to make this roller coaster journey of togetherness worthwhile," the filmmaker, best known for critically-acclaimed movies like "Nil Battey Sannata" and "Bareilly Ki Barfi", added.

The screenplay of "Faadu" is written by poet, theatre writer and director Saumya Joshi.

Iyer Tiwari recently co-directed the non-fiction series "Break Point" with her filmmaker husband Nitesh Tiwari for ZEE5. It followed the untold story of tennis greats Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi.

