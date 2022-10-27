Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 27 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his grief over the death of veteran Assamese actor Nipon Goswami who passed away on Thursday.

"I am saddened to hear of the passing away of the evergreen actor Nipon Goswami. I was blessed to be in the presence of one of the best actors of Assam while acting in the film 'Kakadeuta Nati Aur Hati' as a child artist," tweeted CM Sarma.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also extended condolences over the demise of Nipon Goswami.

Sharing a picture of Nipon Goswami from the actor's younger days, the Union Minister wrote, "The polestar of Assamese cinema is no more. Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of veteran actor Nipon Goswami. A star since the 1960s, Nipon da had captivated the hearts of audience and his death brings an end to a golden era."

The 75-year-old actor was suffering from heart ailments and was admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati on 24 October and passed away today.

He made his acting debut in 1957 as a child artist in Phani Sarma's directorial 'Piyali Phukan.' (ANI)

