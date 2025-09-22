The passing of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has left the state and the country in deep mourning. Days after his untimely death in Singapore, his wife, Garima Saikia Garg has come forward with an emotional appeal to fans and the public. Zubeen Garg Demise: 2nd Postmortem of Popular Singer on Morning of September 23, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Watch Video)

Garima Saikia Garg Urges Peace for Zubeen Garg’s Final Journey

Appearing for the first time on any media platform since the tragedy, Garima broke down as she requested people to let her late husband’s final journey remain peaceful. With folded hands, she said in a Facebook appeal, “Zubeen will come home soon and I request all to show the same love to him as they did during his lifetime so that he can rest peacefully.” Garima acknowledged the immense love and respect people have showered on Zubeen over the years. “People have showered immense love and respect on Zubeen and he also loved them unconditionally,” she added, urging all to ensure his last rites take place without “any hurdles or any untoward incident.”

Garima Saikia Garg Defends Zubeen Garg’s Manager Siddhartha Sharma

The singer’s wife also addressed the ongoing controversy around Zubeen’s long-time manager Siddhartha Sharma, against whom multiple FIRs have been filed. Standing firmly in his support, Garima described him as family. “He has been with Zubeen from the very beginning of his career and was like our own brother,” she said. Recalling a difficult moment during the COVID-19 pandemic, she revealed, “During COVID, Zubeen had a major seizure attack and had to be taken to Mumbai. It was Siddhartha who accompanied us and took an immense risk to take care of Zubeen and helped him recover.” Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg, Famous for ‘Ya Ali’ Song From 'Gangster', Dies in Scuba Diving Accident in Singapore; Ashok Singhal, Ripun Bora Pay Tribute.

Garima Saikia Garg Urges Support

Stressing that Zubeen himself always trusted and respected Siddhartha, she continued, “Zubeen never said an unkind word to Siddhartha and would not hear anything against him by anyone. Therefore, I appeal to all to let him be with Zubeen in his last journey and not harbour any ill-will towards him.” Garima further expressed her reliance on Siddhartha’s support in the future: “I need Siddhartha’s support as I know that if he is not by my side, I will not be able to do anything. There are many unfinished works of Zubeen which will remain incomplete if he is not there.” She pleaded with people not to hold him responsible for Zubeen’s death, saying, “He will be scarred for life.”

2nd Postmortem of Zubeen Garg on Morning of September 23: Assam CM Sarma

I am addressing the media on an important issue. Tune in. https://t.co/J3kxCp7oJ5 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 22, 2025

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Confirms Second Postmortem

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that a second postmortem of Zubeen’s body will be conducted at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) on Tuesday morning. He clarified that while the first autopsy had already been conducted in Singapore, the decision for another examination was taken following demands from certain groups. “It is not a demand from the public but from certain fringe elements, and we have decided to conduct it with his wife’s consent,” the CM explained.

CM Sarma Says Second Autopsy of Zubeen Garg To Avoid Controversy

Sarma also expressed his own reservations but stressed the importance of avoiding controversy: “After the Singapore doctors had conducted the autopsy, I don’t think it was necessary for another postmortem as they have more technical expertise. But there should not be any scope for any section to indulge in politics over Zubeen. My personal wish does not matter. This is democracy.” The second autopsy will be conducted jointly by doctors from GMCH and AIIMS, Guwahati. The CM added, “It will take around two hours in the morning, and so his final journey will begin at 9.30 am instead of the earlier scheduled time of 7.30 am.” Zubeen Garg Last Video: Clip Shows Assamese Singer Jumping Into Sea in Singapore Moments Before His Death.

Zubeen Garg’s Funeral Becomes Fourth Biggest Gathering

Zubeen’s death, reportedly caused by drowning while swimming in the sea without a life jacket in Singapore on September 19, has triggered an unprecedented wave of grief in Assam. On September 21, Guwahati witnessed a historic public funeral as lakhs of fans flooded the streets to bid their final farewell. The scale of the procession was so massive that the Limca Book of Records officially recognised it as one of the largest public gatherings for a funeral in history ranking alongside those of Michael Jackson, Pope Francis, and Queen Elizabeth II. Every corner of Guwahati echoed with songs, silent prayers, and floral tributes, reflecting the void left behind by the music legend. Roads came to a standstill, and life paused as people from across Assam and beyond united in sorrow.

Zubeen Garg’s Footprints Preserved – View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Today (@indiatoday)

Artist Diganta Bharati Preserves Zubeen Garg’s Footprints

In a touching tribute, artist Diganta Bharati preserved Zubeen Garg’s footprints at his Kahilipara residence, a symbolic gesture to honour the late singer’s legacy and keep his memory alive for generations to come. Zubeen Garg’s final rites will be held on the outskirts of Guwahati on Tuesday with full state honours, following the second postmortem.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today, Money Control), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2025 08:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).