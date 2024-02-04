Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): Building more anticipation among the fans, makers of the upcoming film tentatively titled 'VD18' starring Varun Dhawan are set to unveil the title.

Taking to Instagram, Atlee treated fans with this exciting news and captioned the post, "Tomm 2pm title reveal #VD18."

The title of the film will be unveiled on February 5 (tomorrow).

'VD18' is directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee and Murad Khetani.

The film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Varun also shared the same poster on his Instagram story and wrote, "Big Reveal tomorrow."

The actor had been sharing a lot of updates from the set of the film.

He also suffered a leg injury. Earlier, Varun posted a picture of his swollen leg on his Instagram stories.

Recently, Varun shared a glimpse from the 'Mahurat Pooja' ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a video on his stories which he captioned, "VD 18 (fire emoticos) Title reveal soon."

The short video showcased a decorated venue, with the movie's clapperboard embellished with flowers. Producers Atlee and Murad Khetani made their entrance into the pooja ceremony. Actor Keerthy Suresh, graced the occasion dressed in a vibrant yellow saree.

More details about the films are not yet disclosed.

Apart from this, Varun will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version. (ANI)

