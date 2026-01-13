Washington DC [US], January 13 (ANI): The new teaser of the upcoming Marvel epic 'Avengers: Doomsday' features the union of Black Panther and Fantastic Four for the film.

On Instagram, Marvel shared a teaser for 'Avengers Doomsday,' which was similar to past teasers for Captain America, Thor, and the X-Men. However, this time, the makers have tried to include humour in the new teaser, which was missing in the previous teasers.

Letitia Wright's Shuri, who took on the Black Panther mantle after the death of Chadwick Boseman in 2022's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," returns with narration, saying, "I've lost everyone that matters to me. A king has his duties, to prepare our people for the afterlife. I have mine."

Namor, in his black, comic-accurate suit, and his cousin Namora (Mabel Cadena) briefly appeared in the teaser. From the Fantastic Four squad, Moss-Bachrach's Thing is the only member who was introduced in the teaser.

"King M'Baku of Wakanda," says Namor, to which the Thing introduces him as "Ben. Yancy Street between Broome and Grand."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTc-4Y2gDVD/

This teaser marks the first time that the 'Fantastic Four' have met a character from the MCU after they made their debut in their alternate 1960s world in last summer's 'First Steps.' last year.

The end credits of 'Thunderbolts' had previously teased the Fantastic Four crossing into the MCU, and now they'll be able to meet a whole cast of characters in 'Doomsday.'

According to Variety, the 'Thunderbolts' cast is returning for the massive team-up, including Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen and Lewis Pullman.

They'll share the screen with 'Avengers' stars Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston and Simu Liu.

There will also be an 'X-Men' crossover featuring Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Kelsey Grammer, Alan Cumming, Channing Tatum, and Rebecca Romijn, according to the latest teaser.

The film is slated to release in theatres worldwide on December 18, 2026. (ANI)

