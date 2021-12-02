Washington [US], December 2 (ANI): Golden Globe-winning actor Awkwafina is all set to star in Universal Pictures' 'Renfield', starring Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage in the lead roles.

According to Deadline, the monster movie is centred on Dracula's familiar henchman with Hoult playing the title role. Cage will play Dracula.

Details about Awkwafina's role have not been disclosed by the makers.

Chris McKay, the filmmaker behind 'The Tomorrow War' and 'The Lego Batman Movie', is directing and producing 'Renfield' from a screenplay by Ryan Ridley of 'Rick and Morty' fame.

'Renfield' is Universal's latest attempt to fashion a cinematic universe around characters from the studio's vast monster vault.

After Tom Cruise's 2017 reboot 'The Mummy' flopped in theatres, the studio shifted its strategy away from interconnected stories and instead began to focus on standalone features. It has also been keeping production budgets on the lower end, making it easier for spooky pics to turn a profit.

'Renfield' will be produced by Skybound Entertainment's film team, including Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst. McKay's producing partner Samantha Nisenboim will serve as an executive producer. (ANI)

