Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 (ANI): Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's father, P Khuarna passed away on May 19. After completing the rituals in Chandigarh, actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana returned to Mumbai with their mother, Poonam Khurrana.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann on Monday, dropped a selfie of the trio in his stories. He captioned the post, "Maa."

In the photo, the Khurrana brothers with their mother are smiling for the camera. The trio can be seen sitting inside the plane.

Later, three of them were captured at the airport. The actors were seen exiting the Mumbai airport while holding Poonam's hands.

Ayushmann dressed casually in a green T-shirt and black joggers. Aparshakti can be seen donning a peach shirt over a blue T-shirt with matching trousers. Poonam wore a black and white dress.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana's father P Khurrana passed on May 19. He was popularly known in North India for his contribution to the field of astrology. Hailing from Chandigarh, he had written books based on his knowledge of the subject.Aparshakti shared the unfortunate news via a statement. "It's with our deep sadness to inform you that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana's father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss," the statement read.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ayushmann will be next seen in Dream Girl 2, the sequel to his blockbuster Dream Girl. It will be out on August 25. Earlier it was supposed to be released in July. (ANI)

