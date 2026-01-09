Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): Actor Benaf Dadachandji, best known for her role in the popular serial 'Baa Bahoo Aur Baby', recently made a comeback on television but this time in a new avatar.

Benaf, along with her husband Nomran Huo will be seen on MasterChef India as part of the much-awaited Jodi Special Season, where couples step into the kitchen together, bringing their culinary skills and personal stories to the forefront.

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal to Reunite With Dhanashree Verma? Star Indian Cricketer Likely to Join Ex-Wife in Reality Show’s Cast.

Speaking about her return to television, Benaf Dadachandji said, "Coming back to TV through MasterChef India feels incredibly special. This time, I'm not playing a character--I'm just being myself. Cooking with Norman, bringing together our cultures and flavours, and doing it on a platform that India loves so deeply makes this journey truly unforgettable."

The official Instagram handle of Sony Liv shared a promo for the upcoming episode, in which Benaf and her husband are seen entering the MasterChef India kitchen.

Also Read | Deeksha Gulati and Udit Rajput Breakup News Real or PR Stunt?.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTRtbs1EVWp/?hl=en

Renowned chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Kunal Kapur have reunited in the new season as the judges of 'MasterChef India'. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)