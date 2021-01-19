New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Sharing a picture from the sets of his upcoming film 'RRR', the 'Baahubali' filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Tuesday revealed that he is currently shooting for the climax of the much-anticipated film.

Rajamouli on Twitter shared a glimpse of the climax of the film with a picture that sees the hands of the two main characters of the film - Ramaraju and Bheem.

While southern superstar Ram Charan is essaying the role of Ramaraju, Jr NTR will be playing the role of Bheem.

"The CLIMAX shoot has begun! My Ramaraju and Bheem come together to accomplish what they desired to achieve... #RRRMovie #RRR," Rajamouli tweeted along with the picture.

The movie also features stars like Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, besides superstars Jr NTR, and Ram Charan.

Helmed by magnum opus 'Baahubali,' director SS Rajamouli and produced by DVV Danayya, the film will release in multiple languages. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)