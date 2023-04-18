Good News!! Actor Ileana D'Cruz, on Tuesday (April 18) early morning made a big announcement that she is now expecting her first child. Taking to Instagram, Ileana dropped a couple of pictures which she captioned, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling." In the first picture, the Barfi actor posted an image of a baby's clothes with the text "And so the adventure begins" written on it. Ileana D’Cruz Poses in a Beautiful Dress With Deep Neckline and It’s a Perfect Wear for Summer!

In another picture, the actor dropped a picture of her pendant with the initials "Mama". She, however, did not reveal the name of her partner. Soon after she broke the news, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages. "Congrats darling!," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Wow congratulations. All the best." A user wrote, "hayeeee congooooooo." Ileana D’Cruz Is Too Hot to Handle as She Flaunts Her Sexy Bod in White Strappy Bikini (View Pics).

Ileana D'Cruz Announces Pregnancy:

From the very beginning, Ileana has been extremely tight-lipped about her personal life. Earlier several reports suggested that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo's relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives. To note, the couple has still not made their relationship official. Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for quite a few years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and it was produced by Ajay Devgn. She will be next seen in Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda.