London [UK], August 5 (ANI): British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has tweaked its voting process for the international TV category so that all of its 6,000 members are allowed to determine the nominations and winners, reported Deadline.

Previously, the round one voting longlist was carried out by members, but round two and three voting was conducted by a jury.

According to the outlet, the awards body said it has "opened up the international category to voting members as part of our commitment to greater member engagement across the TV Awards and in recognition of our global membership," as quoted by Deadline.

"We believe this change will strengthen the category and ensure the very best international programmes get the recognition they deserve," it added, as quoted by Deadline.

This new move by BAFTA is a reflection of an ever-globalising world of television, as the international TV category has given some interesting winners over the past few years.

According to Deadline, in 2024, it was given to Netflix France series 'Class Act', which beat off competition from huge hits like 'The Bear', 'Beef' and 'Succession'.

A year prior, the controversial 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' beat the likes of Jennifer Ortega's 'Wednesday' and 'The White Lotus'.

Last year's winner was Disney+'s Shogun, reported Deadline.

Hilary Rosen, chair of BAFTA's Television Committee, said, "This year, the most notable change to the rulebook is the International category, which will now be determined by our 6,000-strong TV voting membership. Awarding creative excellence and inspiring future talent is central to BAFTA's mission, so we look forward to commemorating the achievements of the exceptional people who bring TV to life on and off-screen next Spring."

In another tweak, BAFTA has said that for submissions with at least five candidates, the body will allow one exemption for a senior team member who might not be UK-eligible, as long as 80% of the team are UK-eligible and there is a clear reason for the exemption.

"This reflects how our industry works today, while maintaining our commitment to celebrating UK talent and craft," it added, while pointing to the increase in international co-productions being submitted to the awards, reported Deadline.

Last year's BAFTA TV Award nominations saw records broken by the American streamers, who picked up multiple nods for 'Baby Reindeer', 'Slow Horses' and Rivals.

BAFTA has opened up entries to this year's TV Awards and listed key dates, including the main awards taking place on May 10 and the crafts on April 26. Nominations will be announced in March next year, according to Deadline.

Hilary Rosen, chair of BAFTA's Television Committee, said: "In a year when we saw that TV still has the power to spark national debate and where we honoured the exceptional creativity and craft of British and international TV, I'm delighted to open entries again for Britain's biggest celebration of the small screen," as quoted by Deadline.

BAFTA 2025 took place at the Royal Festival Hall within London's Southbank Centre on May 11. (ANI)

