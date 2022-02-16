New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit Nene remembered Bappi Lahiri, on Wednesday, with a sweet message dedicated to him following his demise.

The actor took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture of the late musician.

Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Mohena Kumari Announces Pregnancy, Shares Beautiful Pictures Flaunting Her Baby Bump.

"To the one who gave us some unforgettable songs and continues to make our disco experience complete with 'I am a disco dancer'... You'll be truly missed Bappi Da..."

Lahiri's iconic songs also include, 'Pyar Bina Chain Kahaan Re', 'Pag Ghungroo Bandhe', 'Tamma Tamma', ''Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy', 'Tune Maari Entriyan' among others.

Also Read | RIP Bappi Lahiri: Shahid Kapoor Expresses Grief Over Demise of the Music Icon, Says 'Your Music Brought People Together'.

Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on Tuesday night due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea). His cremation ceremony will take place on Thursday morning.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Kajol paid their heartfelt tributes messages to the late singer. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)