Washington DC [US], November 18 (ANI): Actress Betty Gilpin is joining Adam Driver and Anne Hathaway in 'Alone at Dawn', reported Deadline.

Director Ron Howard's Amazon MGM military drama is based on the 2019 book by Dan Schilling and Lori Longfritz.

However, there are no details about Gilpin's role in the project. Published by Grand Central Publishing, Alone at Dawn is all about the U.S. Air Force Combat Controller John Chapman and his fight to the death to save his fellow soldiers during the 2002 Battle of Takur Ghar in Afghanistan. Years later, an intelligence officer works to prove his valour, leading an investigation that would ultimately secure Chapman the Medal of Honour, as reported by Deadline.

The film's producers include Imagine Entertainment, The Hideaway Entertainment, and Thruline Entertainment, as well as Kristy Grisham, William Connor, and Patrick Newall.

Gilpin currently stars opposite Michael Shannon and Matthew Macfadyen in Netflix's limited series 'Death by Lightning'. She was also seen in the independent series Hal & Harper, opposite Cooper Raiff, Mark Ruffalo, and Lili Reinhart, which was acquired by Mubi following its premiere at Sundance.

Gilpin made her Broadway debut earlier this year as Mary Todd Lincoln, becoming the first actor to take over the titular role in Cole Escola's Oh Mary! at The Lyceum Theatre. She will next be seen co-starring with Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein in Ol Parker's Netflix rom-com Office Romance, according to Deadline. (ANI)

