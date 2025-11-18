Actress Saumya Tandon, who will be next seen in the upcoming film Dhurandhar, has called her part in the film, one of the most intense roles in her filmography. The film is directed, written, and produced by Aditya Dhar. Speaking about her decision to take on the project, she said in a statement, “I did the film for a Dhurandhar himself, Aditya Dhar, the director, writer and producer. I’ve always wanted to work with him”. ‘Dhurandhar’: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Set To Release in Two Parts; Makers Consider Split After Lengthy Final Cut, First Installment Arriving on This Date – Reports.

Saumya Tandon on 'Dhurandhar' Role

She further mentioned, “It’s a small part, but one of the most intense roles I’ve ever taken on. Audiences are used to seeing me in chirpy, vivacious characters, so this will be different”. The actress revealed that all her scenes are with powerhouse performers Ranveer Singh or Akshaye Khanna, adding to both the challenge and excitement of the role. She further mentioned, “All my scenes are with either Akshaye Khanna or Ranveer Singh. Akshaye is a complete scene-stealer, I’m honestly nervous about who will even look at me when he’s in the frame”. While praising her co-stars, Saumya couldn’t help but highlight Ranveer Singh’s standout work in the film. Calling it his finest performance yet, she said, “I feel this is Ranveer Singh’s best performance and he deserves every bit of the love coming his way”. ‘Dhurandhar’ Trailer: Arjun Rampal and Akshaye Khanna’s Intense Performances Highlight Action-Packed Thriller (Watch Video)

About 'Dhurandhar'

The high-octane spy thriller is directed by Aditya Dhar, and is one of Bollywood’s biggest action titles of 2025. Earlier, the teaser of the film showcased the world of covert operatives and “men operating in the shadows” as the central narrative backdrop . The production earlier wrapped up its final shooting schedule in Amritsar, signalling the film’s readiness for post-production polish and promotional rollout . Its high-energy title track, blending hip-hop with Punjabi influences and featuring rapper Hanumankind, has already boosted hype, presenting Ranveer in a blazing, guns-drawn action mode.

