Washington [US], January 15 (ANI): Pop icon Beyonce has announced a delay to her highly anticipated January 14 revelation, citing the ongoing devastation caused by the wildfires sweeping across Los Angeles, Deadline reported.

The singer expressed her concern for the families and communities affected by the disaster and took to social media to explain her decision.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram early Sunday morning, Beyonce shared the news with her followers.

"The January 14th announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles," she wrote, adding, "I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community."

The announcement had been highly anticipated since Christmas Day, when Beyonce shared a cryptic video featuring herself riding a white horse, which ended with the date January 14.

This cryptic teaser sparked speculation that the superstar might be unveiling new tour dates for her 2023 album 'Cowboy Carter'.

However, with the wildfires continuing to wreak havoc in the area, Beyonce delayed the announcement.

In the comments section of her post, the singer revealed that her charitable foundation, BeyGOOD, had already donated USD 2.5 million to aid families who have lost their homes and to assist community organizations that are providing immediate relief. (ANI)

