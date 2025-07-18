Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Actor Bhumi Pednekar has completed another year around the sun.

On July 18, she turned 36, and to make her birthday special, her sister Samiksha penned a heartwarming note for her.

Also Read | 'Saiyaara' Public Review: Audience Calls Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Starrer Film Entertaining After Slow First Half.

Taking to Instagram, Samiksha, who bears a striking resemblance to Bhumi, wrote, "Happy Birthday @bhumipednekar You are my biggest blessing and I couldn't thank god enough for you. You are kind, full of love and have a spirit of gold. I've grown up watching you and what an inspiration you are. Thank you for being you and I can't wait to start our new chapter together. Love you, forever and always."

She also dropped an adorable video showcasing Bhumi's candid and raw moments spent with her family members.

Also Read | 'Son of Sardaar 2' Song 'Po Po': Guru Randhawa Calls Working With Ajay Devgn 'Exciting' (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMPaSxFoL9c/?hl=en

Bhumi also garnered heartfelt birthday wishes from her colleagues in the film industry.

Wishing Bhumi a happy birthday, Shilpa Shetty on Instagram wrote, "Dearest Bhumi, wishing you love, success, and great health. May your heart be filled with happiness today and always."

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor also penned a sweet birthday message for Bhumi.

"Wishing you the happiest birthday, Bhumi. Here's to more power, more passion, and endless beginnings," Kapoor posted.

Speaking of Bhumi's work front, she has been doing amazingly well. Earlier this year, her performance in Netflix's 'The Royals' was widely appreciated. Now fans are waiting for the release of her another web series titled Daldal, a thriller drama where she plays DCP Rita Ferreira. It will be out on Prime Video. However, the show's release date has not been revealed yet. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)