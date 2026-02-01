New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): The government on Sunday announced the setting up of a high-powered Education to Employment and Enterprises Standing Committee to strengthen employment outcomes and assess the impact of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, on jobs and skill requirements.

Presenting the Union Budget 2026 in Parliament, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the proposed committee will recommend measures with a special focus on the services sector as a core driver of economic growth.

In her budget speech, the Finance Minister said the initiative is aimed at providing a clear pathway to fulfilling the aspirations of a youthful India. "To provide a pathway to fulfilling aspirations of a youthful India with the following measures, I propose to set up a high-powered Education to Employment and Enterprises Standing Committee to recommend measures that focus on services sector as a core driver of economic growth," she said.

Sitharaman said the services sector holds the potential to position India as a global leader, with a target of achieving a 10 per cent share in the global services market by 2047. She said the committee will prioritise key areas to optimise the potential for growth, employment generation, and exports.

The Finance Minister said the standing committee will also assess the impact of emerging technologies on the labour market. This includes the impact of artificial intelligence on jobs and evolving skill requirements.

Based on its assessment, the committee will propose measures to ensure that the workforce is equipped to adapt to technological changes.

Highlighting the need to create diverse and skilled career opportunities for young people, Sitharaman announced targeted interventions to create a new range of skilled career pathways for India's youth. These interventions are aimed at aligning education and training systems with emerging employment opportunities.

As part of this initiative, the Finance Minister said existing institutions for allied health professionals will be upgraded. In addition, new allied health professional institutions will be established in both private and government sectors.

She said these institutions will cover 10 selected disciplines, including Optometry, Radiology, Anesthesia, Operation Theatre Technology, Applied Psychology, and Behavioural Health. The focus on allied health professions is aimed at expanding employment opportunities while supporting the growing demand for healthcare-related services.

The Finance Minister said these measures will lead to the addition of one lakh allied health professionals over the next five years.

So by focusing on services, skills, and the impact of new technologies, the government aims to support sustainable employment growth and strengthen India's position in the global economy. (ANI)

