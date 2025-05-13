Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI): 'Kantara' fame Rishab Shetty starrer upcoming mythological project 'Jai Hanuman' has already created a buzz since its announcement on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir .

The film, directed by Prasanth Varma, will feature Rishab Shetty as Lord Hanuman. Now, the makers have shared an update that Bhushan Kumar will present the upcoming mythological epic produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

While sharing an update about the film, Varma said in a statement, "'Jai Hanuman' is a dream project that combines mythology with modern filmmaking techniques. The film is not just about the undying spirit of devotion and courage that Lord Hanuman embodies but also a reminder that strength guided by faith can move mountains."

Bhushan Kumar will present 'Jai Hanuman', which is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, as per the press release.

Taking to the Instagram handle, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "BHUSHAN KUMAR TO PRESENT RISHAB SHETTY - MYTHRI - PRASANTH VARMA'S PAN-INDIA EPIC 'JAI HANUMAN'... In a landmark collaboration, #BhushanKumar [#TSeries] will present the upcoming epic #JaiHanuman, produced by #MythriMovieMakers. Featuring #NationalAward winning actor #RishabShetty in the title role, #JaiHanuman is helmed by #PrasanthVarma, the visionary director of #HanuMan. #JaiHanuman is produced by #NaveenYerneni and #YRaviShankar... All set to go on floors soon."

On speaking about the collaboration, Bhushan Kumar, said, "With Jai Hanuman, we are stepping further into large-scale, culturally rooted storytelling. Collaborating with Mythri Movie Makers, we are thrilled to introduce a film that is a celebration of Indian cinema and timeless devotion - our long-standing partnership with them and Rishab Shetty's performance makes the journey even more special."

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar (Mythri Movie Makers), Jai Hanuman will celebrate faith and storytelling, supported by high production values and cutting-edge cinematic technology.

"We are incredibly proud to bring Jai Hanuman to audiences everywhere - a film that's close to our hearts. We are happy to have Rishab Shetty onboard for the film..," added the producer.

The film, which is all set to go on floors soon, will pay tribute to one of the most revered icons in Indian culture.(ANI)

