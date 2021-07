Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): After completing the first schedule of 'Goodbye', the film's team recently attended the wrap-up party.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, 'Goodbye' features megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna, Pavail Gulati, and Elli Avram.

Taking to Instagram, Pavail posted a string of images of the cast celebrating the schedule wrap-up.

In one of the photographs, we can see Pavail sharing smiles with Big B. And according to Pavail's caption, it seems Big B turned DJ at the bash.

"Schedule wrap! What a beautiful night with DJ @amitabhbachchan in the house," he wrote.

Also, Big B's look from the film has also been leaked. In the viral picture, Amitabh Bachchan is seen wearing a pink shirt paired with a dark green-coloured half-jacket. Rashmika is also seen standing next to the megastar.

'Goodbye' is a Good Co. production, and is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment. (ANI)

