Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): The first look of Nayanthara from the upcoming film Patriot is out.

The actress, on Sunday, took to her Instagram account to share the first look poster to give fans a glimpse of her character. The poster shared on Instagram shows only half of her face. She is seen wearing a saree with a serious and intense expression, hinting that her character might be layered and emotionally strong.

The poster also carries the line "Dissent is patriotic," which suggests that the film will touch on social and political themes and raise questions about power, belief, and resistance.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DT7AbXVj6Qz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The teaser of Patriot was released earlier on October 2 last year. It opens with a mysterious voiceover talking about leaders who control people through faith. The teaser then introduces Mammootty's character, who seems to be on a secret mission. Mohanlal appears as a soldier, and Fahadh Faasil adds more tension to the story with his entry. The teaser shows that the film will deal with strong conflicts and power struggles.

Patriot is written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, known for his work in Malayalam cinema. The film has a big cast that includes Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Darshana Rajendran, Revathy, and Nayanthara.

The film is produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar under the banner of Anto Joseph Productions. The teaser came out soon after Mammootty returned to shooting following a short break. (ANI)

