Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): Shalin Bhanot is out of the Bigg Boss house!

After qualifying for the finale alongside Priyanka Chaudhary, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot is now out of the winning race.

Shalin Bhanot is the first Bigg Boss 16 contestant to be out of the house today. Others are still very much in the game.

With Shalin's exit, the prize money for Bigg Boss 16's winner has also been upped by Rs 10 lakh. Earlier the prize money stood at Rs 21.80 lakh however, now the winner will be receiving Rs 31.80 lakh.

Post his exit, Shalin gave a power-packed dance performance on the stage.

Salman Khan is hosting the finale. Earlier, Salman Khan was joined on stage by comedians Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek. The comedic duo also paid a visit to the house and engaged in amusing challenges and games with all the contestants - eliminated ones and the finalists.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel were spotted coming on the Bigg Boss 16 set before the show's grand finale aired on Sunday. The two will be seen on stage with Salman Khan promoting their upcoming film 'Gadar 2.'

Talking about the remaining finalists, at any moment from now, the second elimination will be announced. Many performances are also lined up for the night. (ANI)

