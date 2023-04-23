Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI): Varun Dhawan is one such actor of the present generation, who has proved his versatility within a decade of his stepping into the industry.

Karan Johar's one of the most favourite 'students' has worked with directors like Shoojit Sircar and Sriram Raghavan to prove he is more than a chocolate boy hero! Besides his acting chops, the actor is also celebrated for his impeccable dancing skill. Varun enjoys dancing on the screen and his energy gets transferred to the audience as well. As the actor is to ring his 35th birthday on Monday, let's rock and roll to Varun starrer tunes!

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Pic Of Son Jehangir Serving Her Sunday Breakfast Is too Cute!.

Tamma Tamma Again (New Version)

Varun and Alia (Bhatt) make one of the loveliest pairs on-screen and their chemistry gets manifested in their dance as well. Varun and Alia unleashed their dance game to perfection in this Bappi Lahiri iconic number.

Also Read | Sarath Babu Hospitalised in Hyderabad, Veteran Actor Health Condition Critical.

First Class

If we want to give Varun Dhawan a certificate in dance, it will be 'First Class!" Dressed in a white kurta and harem pants, the 'Kalank' actor danced his heart out in this song. Kiara Advani also gave him solid support at the end of the song!

Saturday Saturday

Another number by Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt that could burn the dance floor! This peppy number has a typical disco-club vibe, which is transmitted into Varun-Alia's synchronization. This party number is a 'must' at weekend parties!

Sun Saathiya

The movie 'ABCD 2' was about dance. No wonder, why Varun Dhawan played the lead role in this movie. Paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor, this song also shows why Varun is considered one of the best dancers of his generation.

Besharmi ki Height

Paired opposite Ileana D'Cruz, this party number can't make you sit still. If you want to rock the house party, learn the hook steps quickly.

Dance is a celebration of body movements. Varun is the one who could claim even with his dance skill, "Tera Dhyan kidhar hai, tera hero idhar hai!" (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)