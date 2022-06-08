Washington [US], June 8 (ANI): Dwayne Johnson starrer Dark Adam's trailer is finally out! In the film, Dwayne Johnson portrays the strong anti-hero and sworn enemy of Shazam, who was played by Zachary Levi in a 2019 origin film and in the upcoming sequel, "Shazam: Fury of the Gods," coming next year.

Taking to the official Instagram handle of DC Extended Universe, the makers shared the first trailer of the Dwayne Johnson starrer "Dark Adam", with the caption, "The world needed a hero, it got #BlackAdam. Only in theatres October 21."

According to Variety, Dwayne was initially expected to enter the DC universe as Black Adam in 2019's "Shazam;" nonetheless, his role was scrapped when the spinoff for his personality was greenlit in 2017.

In October of 2021, Johnson appeared a first glance at the film on Twitter -- which showed Black Adam breaking out of detainment following 5,000 years of imprisonment. This character, this film, this universe has been a gigantic passion project of mine for a very long time," said Johnson in the October video. "And the truth is, I was born to play Black Adam."

The film will also introduce members of the Justice Society of America, an iconic group similar to the Justice League. The super-hero cast incorporates Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. The cast likewise incorporates Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer, Bodhi Sabongui, Mo Amer and Uli Latukefu, in addition to the villainous group Intergang will show up in the film.

"Dark Adam" hails from DC Entertainment, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros., Flynn Picture Company and Seven Bucks Productions. The movie is coordinated by Jaume Collet-Serra. Scholars incorporate Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. (ANI)

