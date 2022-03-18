Washington [US], March 18 (ANI): The list of co-hosts for the star-studded Met Gala 2022 has been announced.

As per E! News, married couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda will be the official co-chairs, while designer Tom Ford, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri and Vogue's Anna Wintour will once again be the event's honorary co-chairs.

The bash will be held at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The theme of the May 2 celebration will be 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', which is part two of the Met's "thoughtful homage to our country's history." Part one, titled 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion', took place in September at the 2021 Met Gala, which was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

For last fall's event, Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka and poet Amanda Gorman served as Met Gala co-chairs. (ANI)

