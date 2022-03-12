Los Angeles, March 12: Filmmaker Shawn Levy has been roped in to direct the third movie in the Ryan Reynolds-led Deadpool franchise. Reynolds, who has been attached with the role since 2016, took to Twitter to announce his third collaboration with Levy post Free Guy and the recently-released sci-fi adventure movie The Adam Project on Netflix. The Adam Project Movie Review: Ryan Reynolds’ Dramatic Turn Is Refreshing in Shawn Levy’s Tonally Inconsistent Sci-Fi Netflix Film.

"The third film in my Shawn Levy trilogy will be a tad more stabby," the actor wrote alongside an image featuring his characters in Deadpool, The Adam Project and Free Guy.

The third film in my Shawn Levy trilogy will be a tad more stabby. pic.twitter.com/ofBrFyaRsv — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 11, 2022

The first Deadpool, directed by Tim Miller, came out in 2016 and minted USD 783.1 million worldwide. The David Leitch-directed follow up, which released in 2018, was also a huge commercial success with earnings of USD 785.8 million globally.

This will be the first Deadpool film following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, which released the previous two installments. No release date has been finalised for Deadpool 3.

