Los Angeles [US], October 5 (ANI): Hollywood star Blake Lively appears to have made a small show of support for Taylor Swift amid reports of their distanced friendship.

While the release of Swift's latest album, 'The Life of a Showgirl', received much love and cheers from fans and friends of the pop icon, Lively also tapped in to like her Instagram post that celebrates the release.

Also Read | 'We Were Only Massively Surprised': Rashmika Mandanna Shares the Story Behind Shooting 'Tum Mere Na Huye' Song From Her Upcoming Film 'Thamma' (View Post).

"I can't tell you how proud I am to share this with you, an album that just feels so right. A forever thank you goes out to my mentors and friends, Max and Shellback, for helping me paint this self-portrait. If you thought the big show was wild, perhaps you should come and take a look behind the curtain," a part of Swift's post read.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPVTqeXDlzL/

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss Tamil 9' Contestants Revealed: Full List of 21 Confirmed Names Set To Enter the House With Host Vijay Sethupathi - Details Inside.

Among many others who showered the post with love, including fellow friends Brittany Mahomes and Kylie Kelce, Blake also celebrated 'The Life of a Showgirl'.

On top of it, fans also believe that Swift herself dropped a subtle tribute to her friendship with Blake Lively with the song 'Cancelled'. The 10th track on the album, the song states that the singer likes her "friends cancelled" and that they can always count on their friendships, regardless of the situation.

"I like 'em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal / Like my whiskey sour / And poison thorny flowers. Welcome to my underworld / Where it gets quite dark / At least you know exactly who your friends are," Swift sings in the chorus, leaving fans wondering if the references matched up to Blake.

The developments came days after Taylor Swift reportedly agreed to provide evidence in Blake Lively's ongoing legal battle against Justin Baldoni. According to Page Six, Swift will be deposed only if Lively's legal team can convince a judge to extend the deadline for the testimony. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)