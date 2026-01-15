Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): On Thursday afternoon, Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out in the city to cast their votes as Mumbai went to the polls for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections in 2026.

Both Saif and Kareena greeted the paps stationed outside a polling booth.

Earlier in the day, actor Aamir Khan was also spotted arriving at a polling booth to cast his vote.

After casting his vote, Aamir also spoke about the importance of voting and praised the arrangements at the polling booth.

"...I would tell everyone to definitely cast their precious votes. BMC has made very good arrangements here...," he told reporters.

Aamir Khan's ex-wife Reena Dutta, their children Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, were also seen arriving at their respective polling booths.

After voting, Junaid told the press, "Please come and vote, it is very important and everyone should come and vote."

Polling is being held across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

According to the State Election Commission, around 3.48 crore voters are eligible to vote.A total of 15,908 candidates are contesting for 2,869 seats across 893 wards, with 39,092 polling centres set up for smooth voting.

Polling began at 7:30 am and will continue till 5:30 pm, while counting of votes will take place on January 16. (ANI)

