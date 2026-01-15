Veteran actor and film producer Salim Khan on Thursday cast his vote at a polling station in Mumbai during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Film director Rakesh Roshan also arrived at a polling booth in the city to exercise his franchise. Akshay Kumar Casts Vote in BMC Elections 2026; Bollywood Superstar Urges Mumbaikars To ‘Elect Right People’ (Watch Video).

Several prominent personalities from the film industry were seen turning up at polling stations across Mumbai, encouraging citizens to fulfil their democratic duty in the BMC elections. Polling is being held across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra. The elections are taking place after a long and active campaign and are important for major cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Salim Khan Casts His Vote for BMC Elections 2025 Amid Tight Security – Watch Video

#WATCH | Mumbai | Veteran actor and film producer Salim Khan casts his vote at a polling station for BMC elections. pic.twitter.com/spNnN5TyQU — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026

Rakesh Roshan Flaunts His Inked Finger After Casting Vote in BMC Elections 2026 – Watch Video

#WATCH | Mumbai | Film director Rakesh Roshan casts his vote at a polling station for BMC elections. pic.twitter.com/pjWG6ZdJPs — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena are contesting the elections together under the Mahayuti banner in most places, except Pune. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is fighting the polls on its own in many corporations. In Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, both NCP factions have come together with a joint manifesto. BMC Elections 2026: Did Hema Malini Tell a Senior Citizen to ‘Keep Quiet’ After He Complained About Chaos at Polling Booth? (Watch Video).

According to the State Election Commission, around 3.48 crore voters are eligible to vote in these elections. A total of 15,908 candidates are contesting for 2,869 seats across 893 wards. For smooth voting, 39,092 polling centres have been set up across Maharashtra. Polling began at 7:30 am on Thursday, January 15, and will continue till 5:30 pm. The counting of votes will take place on Friday, January 16.