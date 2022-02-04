Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey-starrer 'Love Hostel' is all set to release on February 25 on ZEE5.

Written and Directed by Shanker Raman, the film traces the volatile journey of a spirited young couple (Vikrant and Sanya), being hunted by a ruthless mercenary (Bobby). The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world in search of their fairy-tale ending.

Talking more about the project, Shanker Raman said, "Love hostel is at its core a 'love on the run' film. It has been a deeply satisfying journey and it would not have been possible without the support of a stellar cast and the crew."

'Love Hostel' is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma, and is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation of a Drishyam Films production. (ANI)

